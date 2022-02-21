Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Karnataka: Protests Erupt Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing In Shivamogga

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony in Shivamogga on Sunday night.

Karnataka: Protests Erupt Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing In Shivamogga
Bajrang Dal activists protest.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 8:14 pm

A 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed in this district headquarters town, following which violence broke out during his funeral procession that left a photo journalist and a woman cop among three injured.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night killing, with the police saying efforts were on to nab the rest of the suspects at the earliest, even as the government appealed for calm.

Related stories

Bajrang Dal Activists Ransack Set Of 'Ashram', Throw Ink At Producer Prakash Jha's Face

Row After Javed Akhtar Equates RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal With Taliban

Bajrang Dal's Warning: Couple Found Celebrating Valentine's Day In Public To Be Married Off Immediately

 A four-five member group of assailants was suspected to be involved in the killing, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

 On Monday, three persons were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession of the deceased Harsha that took place amid tight security, even as several vehicles were torched and damaged while there were reports of some shops being ransacked.

 According to official sources, there was stone pelting when the body of Harsha was being taken from District McGann Hospital here. 

Police tried to bring the situation under control and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony here on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" were behind Harsha's murder.

He said, "recently D K Shivakumar (state Congress President) had made an instigating statement that at a government school premises, the national flag was lowered to hoist Bhagwa (saffron) flag and 50 lakh saffron flags were brought from Surat in lorries and were distributed among students. This had given abetment to Muslim goondas. We will not allow such goondagiri in Shivamogga and will suppress it."

Shivakumar hit back at the minister, saying Eshwarappa cannot sleep without taking his name.

According to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani, "already section 144 has been imposed (for two days). Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) himself is monitoring the maintenance of law and order...we are doing all that we can and bring the situation under control at the earliest."

ADGP Murugan said efforts were on to bring the situation under control. Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner were visiting various places and using force wherever required, and the administration is taking all the necessary measures to ensure peace and order is not disturbed.

He said a case has been registered and the investigating team has already arrested two accused in connection with yesterday's murder and have gathered complete information about who were all involved in it. Efforts were on to nab the others, he added.

Regarding damage to property, separate cases will be booked and who ever was involved, whether it is a Hindu or a Muslim, merciless action will be taken against them, he said.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Don't put fire to your own city,"he said.

The SP has formed four teams under DSP (Deputy superintendent of police) level officers, and the additional SP himself is supervising the investigation, he added.

Earlier, hundreds of people and Hindu workers took part in the funeral procession that was joined by Eshwarappa, who also the local MLA and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra.

The administration had declared holiday for schools and colleges in the city today, while shops and commercial establishments remained shut in parts of the city.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, appealing for peace said that the government will get the murder investigated and punish the guilty at the earliest.

Jnanendra, who met the family earlier in the day said he has not got any information about involvement of any organisation behind the murder so far, but that a four-five member group was involved.

"Police have information on who was involved in the murder and were behind them and very soon they will be arrested. According to information, four to five people were involved," he said.

In response to a question, Jnanendra said, Harsha was a Hindu karyakarta and there is information that there were a couple of cases against him, and earlier too he had been attacked. "They are all being looked into."

Congress leader Shivakumar said there is information that the murder might have been due to personal issue.

"There is such information, such reports are there in the media also, we don't know. Guilty must be punished and justice should be given to the family of the deceased," he said.

Reacting to Eshwarappa's allegation against him, he said the minister "can't sleep without taking my name.....If I have incited people, let them take action against me. Case should be booked against him  (for his recent comments on the national flag) first...he should have been sacked from the Ministry."

Meanwhile, "#JusticeForHarsha" was trending on Twitter, with several users demanding justice for the young activist.

Among them were actor Raveena Tandon and BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and the saffron party's Andhra Pradesh state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Tags

National Bajrang Dal Karnataka Shivamogga Protests Activist Killing Raveena Tandon Kapil Mishra Andhra Pradesh Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Sri Lanka's TNA Leaders Write To CM Stalin Seeking India's Help In Implementing Amendment 13

Sri Lanka's TNA Leaders Write To CM Stalin Seeking India's Help In Implementing Amendment 13

Lakhimpur Farmer Leader On The Next Phase of Farmers' Movement

UP Election: BJP Banks On Mega Projects In Bundelkhand, Opposition Pulls Up Caste Equations

Lakhimpur Goes To Polls: How Farmers Are Reacting To Ajay Mishra's Bail

Jaishankar Engages In A Series Of Talks With French Counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale