Karnataka: Four Engineering Students Suspended In Mangaluru For Showing 'Obscene' Dance Steps In Burqa

Four boys dancing to 'Fevicol Se' song at Mangaluru's engineering college
Updated: 09 Dec 2022 1:05 pm

A video recently surfaced on social media where four students of  Mangaluru's St Josephy Engineering College in Karnakata were seen dancing to the popular bollywood number 'Fevicol Se' wearing a burqa. The video sparked controversy after it was alleged that the dance mocked burqa and hijab.

It has been reported that the students are from the same community and the college has suspended all four students.

The college administration has also received backlash for granting permission for the dance to hurt religious sentiments of one community while the college officials affirmed that the aforementioned Bollywood song was not part of the approved list of programmes.

The college has responded saying the students "barged on the stage during the informal" part of the event and that they have violated "strict guidelines".

As per media reports, the college principal said in a statement, "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students from the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved programmes and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry,"

"The college does not support or condone activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," it added.

Besides, several social media users also criticised the dance as it had certain "obscene steps".

