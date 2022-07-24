Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Congress To Observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' As Sonia Appears Before ED Again

The Congress in Karnataka has announced that it will observe a 'Mauna Satagraha' as their party leader appears before Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday.

undefined
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 6:00 pm

The Congress in Karnataka will observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' (silent resistance) on Tuesday when their party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the

Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering in the National Herald case, state unit president D K Shivakumar said. He said the 'Mauna Satyagraha' will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office in New Delhi, till the time she comes out.

   "The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26. The politics of vendetta is continuing," Shivakumar told reporters here on Sunday. The Congress state chief recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case compelling him to approach the court with a request to allow the investigation to take place at his residence.

Related stories

Enforcement Directorate Asks Sonia Gandhi To Appear For Questioning In National Herald Case On July 23

Enforcement Directorate Takes Custody Of Builder Avinash Bhosale In Money Laundering Case

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

 "However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to court. Instead, she boldly faced the ED in their office and gave her statement. Yet the harassment has not ended," Shivakumar, an MLA from Kanakapura constituency said. "Hence, the Congress party has decided to hold 'Mauna Satyagraha' in which all our MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councilors, office-bearers, and other leaders will take part in front of Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 am on July 26," Shivakumar said.

The ED had earlier questioned Gandhi on July 21 and summoned her again on July 26, according to Shivakumar. 

Tags

National Sonia Gandhi Enforcement Directorate National Herald Case New Delhi Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435