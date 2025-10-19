Karnataka Authorities Deny Permission For RSS March In Chittapur

Chittapur Town Municipal Council on Saturday had removed cut-outs and banners installed by the RSS on the main road amid police security, stating that they were installed before giving permission for the route march

RSS Path Sanchalan in Bengaluru
RSS Path Sanchalan in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Authorities in Chittapur, Minister Priyank Kharge’s constituency, have denied permission for the RSS route march scheduled for October 19, citing potential threats to peace and law and order.

  • The Chittapur Town Municipal Council removed RSS cut-outs and banners from the main road, stating they were installed before official approval was granted.

  • The tahsildar’s order emphasized preventing any disturbance or untoward incidents as the reason for rejecting the RSS’s application.

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Minister Priyank Kharge, have denied permission for the RSS route march on Sunday, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

Chittapur Town Municipal Council on Saturday had removed cut-outs and banners installed by the RSS on the main road amid police security, stating that they were installed before giving permission for the route march.

"To prevent disruption of peace and law and order in Chittapur and to avoid any untoward incidents, permission for the RSS route march scheduled for 19-10-2025 is hereby denied, and the request application is rejected," the Chittapur tahsildar has said in his order dated October 18.

