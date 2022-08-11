Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Jyotiraditya Scindia Orders Probe After Bodybuilder Smokes On SpiceJet Flight

The video shows bodybuilder Bobby Kataria—who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram, lighting a cigarette on one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane.

Scindia takes charge as Steel Minister
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.(File photo) Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 3:37 pm

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered a probe after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.

The video shows Kataria -- who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram -- lighting a cigarette on one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane.

Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke in the plane.

According to sources, the smoking incident took place on a SpiceJet's SG706 flight that was coming from Dubai to Delhi.

When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

SpiceJet did not respond to the queries on what action it has taken, or is taking, against Kataria.

As per the regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if he or she violates any rules.

(With PTI inputs) 
 

