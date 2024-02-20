Job After Study Crucial For Women, Not Marriage, Say Youths: UNICEF Survey

A recent survey conducted by UNICEF has shed light on the attitudes of young men and women towards women's participation in the workforce, revealing a strong inclination towards prioritizing job opportunities over immediate marriage post-academics.

The survey, "Factors influencing young women's participation in labor force and non-traditional jobs," conducted by UNICEF's youth platform YuWaah and U-Report, engaged over 24,000 respondents aged 18-29 across India. According to the survey results, approximately 75 per cent of young women and men believe that securing employment is the most crucial step for women after their studies.

Conversely, less than a fifth of respondents advocated for immediate marriage post-academics. The survey also highlighted key factors influencing young women's decisions about workforce participation, with 52 per cent of respondents emphasising the importance of access to information, opportunities, and support from families.

Additionally, insights were gathered on various aspects affecting women's participation in the workforce, including post-marriage and childbirth decisions, preferences for traditional versus non-traditional job roles, and views on flexible work arrangements such as remote work.