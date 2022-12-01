Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

There was no immediate reaction from JNU Administration on the incidents. Some of the slogans on the wall are "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge."

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 5:40 pm

Several buildings on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans, photos of which were shared on social media. Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.  

There was no immediate reaction from JNU Administration on the incidents. Some of the slogans on the wall are "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge." RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the left of the vandalisation.

"ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them," said ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar. "We believe that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students' community," Kumar added.

(With PTI inputs)

