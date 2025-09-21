Jharkhand: Police station In Ranchi Vandalised, Officer Injured

Protesters stormed Pandra police station demanding action against a trailer truck owner after the accident victim succumbed to his injuries.
The situation escalated when miscreants assaulted the officer-in-charge and damaged property; police have launched a probe using CCTV footage.
A police station in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district was attacked by a mob, leaving the officer-in-charge injured, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.
The incident occurred late Saturday evening at Pandra police station, after a man undergoing treatment at a private hospital for injuries sustained in a road accident died.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kotwali, Prakash Soy, said, "A week ago, a resident of Gumla district was injured in a road accident in Pandra police station area and was being treated at a private hospital in Ranchi. A trailer truck involved in the accident was seized by the police."
He added, "The accident victim died on Saturday, following which his family members and others blocked the roads. They demanded that the trailer truck owner be brought in front of them, and also sought compensation. The agitators later reached Pandra police station."
The station in-charge assured them that compensation would be given and that necessary legal action would be taken against the truck owner and driver. Following this, the victim’s family lifted the protest, Soy said.
"However, sometime later, a few miscreants who were part of the mob returned to the station and started arguing with officer-in-charge Manish Gupta. It escalated and they hit him on the head, and also vandalised the police station and damaged a police vehicle," the DSP noted.
Additional forces were rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Soy added, "We are scrutinising CCTV footage to identify the assailants... strict action will be taken against them."
