Jharkhand HC Orders CBI To Take Over Investigation In School Student Binay Mahto Murder Case

Mahto, then a class 8 student of Sapphire International School in the capital, was found dead on its premises, just outside the residential quarters of teachers, on February 5, 2016.

Mahto’s father Manbahal Mahto had moved a petition before the Jharkhand High Court File Photo

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:05 pm

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation of school student Binay Mahto murder case. Justice SK Dwivedi passed the order.

Mahto, then a class 8 student of Sapphire International School in the capital, was found dead on its premises, just outside the residential quarters of teachers, on February 5, 2016.

Mahto’s father Manbahal Mahto had moved a petition before the Jharkhand High Court in 2018 seeking a CBI probe after his son Binay was found lying dead in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Binay’s death on the school premises had sparked off several speculations on the nature and manner the crime was committed.

Manbahal Mahto in his petition before the high court mentioned that there were several grey areas in the investigation and the police have not done a good job.

The investigation has too many loopholes which have not been looked into by the investigating officer, the petitioner said. The police concluded the investigation holding a teacher and her family responsible for the murder.

Last year in October, the high court had directed the state government to file an affidavit explaining why the Binay Mahto murder case from 2016 be not handed over to the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)

