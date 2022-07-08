Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand Govt Suspends IAS Officer Accused Of Sexually Harassing IIT Student

IAS officer Syed Riaz Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday and was sent to two weeks of judicial custody by a court.

undefined
The IAS officer was arrested on Tuesday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:07 pm

The Jharkhand government on Friday suspended IAS officer Syed Riaz Ahmed for allegedly sexually harassing a trainee IITian.

Ahmed, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Khunti, was arrested on Tuesday. A court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given direction to suspend Syed Riaz Ahmed, posted as SDM Khunti. The SDM was charged with sexual harassment case," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Ahmed is facing charges under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), police said.

Related stories

ED Arrests Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal In Money Laundering Case

IAS, RAS Officers Arrested In Bribery Case: ACB

Eight engineering students of an IIT, including the victim, had come to Khunti from outside the state for training, as per officials.

They attended a dinner hosted at the Deputy Development Commissioner's residence on Saturday.

When the SDM found her alone at the party, he allegedly sexually harassed her there, the victim told the police in a statement.

The police, prima facie, found the allegation to be true after Ahmed and some guests who attended the party were questioned. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jharkhand Hemant Soren Indian Administrative Service (IAS) IAS Officer Crimes Against Women Women Safety Sexual Harassment Jharkhand Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 