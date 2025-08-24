Jharkhand Ex-CM Champai Soren Put Under House Arrest Ahead OF Tribal Protest

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday morning, just hours before he was expected to join Adivasi groups in their “Hal Chalao Ropa Ropo” protest against land acquisition for the proposed RIMS-2 hospital in Ranchi.
Soren announced his detention through social media, alleging that the government wanted to stifle the voices of tribal farmers in Nagdi. “To prevent the voice of the tribal/indigenous farmers of Nagdi from being raised, the Jharkhand government has placed me under house arrest since this morning,” he posted.
Speaking to the media by Soren said police arrived at his residence at 7 am and asked him to remain indoors. “Many across Jharkhand were supposed to join the campaign, but the police picked them up on their way and stopped them from participating,” he claimed.
The protest, as cited by the Hindu, organised by the Nagdi Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, was aimed at opposing the state’s plan to construct a second campus of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The group argues that the land earmarked for the project traditionally belongs to Adivasis and is used for farming.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari, however, maintained that the land does not belong to locals and that their interests will not be harmed. The government has pitched RIMS-2 as a flagship healthcare project for the state.
According to Indian Express planned as a 2,600-bed super-specialty hospital with facilities in cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, and orthopedics, the ₹1,000-crore, Asian Development Bank-backed project will also house a medical college, research centre, and telemedicine units. Officials say it could turn Ranchi into a hub for advanced healthcare and medical tourism in eastern India.
Despite this, several activists were detained to prevent the Nagdi protest from taking off as reported by The Hindu. Activist Sita Kachhap told The Indian Express that she and four others were taken from their homes around 4 am and brought to Kanke police station. “We were not given any reason, only told to remain here,” she said, calling the agitation a “do-or-die struggle” for Adivasi land.
Police officials defended the preventive detentions, saying the action was necessary to avoid “untoward incidents” in Nagdi.
The move sparked sharp political reactions. BJP state president and former CM Babulal Marandi condemned Soren’s house arrest, calling it “a murder of democracy.” In a post on X, he wrote: “It is the duty of the Opposition to stand with the people and safeguard their rights. The BJP will, under all circumstances, protect the rights of the tribal community and their land.”