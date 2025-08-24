Jharkhand Ex-CM Champai Soren Put Under House Arrest Ahead OF Tribal Protest

Soren announced his detention through social media, alleging that the government wanted to stifle the voices of tribal farmers in Nagdi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Photo: PTI
info_icon

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday morning, just hours before he was expected to join Adivasi groups in their “Hal Chalao Ropa Ropo” protest against land acquisition for the proposed RIMS-2 hospital in Ranchi.

Soren announced his detention through social media, alleging that the government wanted to stifle the voices of tribal farmers in Nagdi. “To prevent the voice of the tribal/indigenous farmers of Nagdi from being raised, the Jharkhand government has placed me under house arrest since this morning,” he posted.

Speaking to the media by Soren said police arrived at his residence at 7 am and asked him to remain indoors. “Many across Jharkhand were supposed to join the campaign, but the police picked them up on their way and stopped them from participating,” he claimed.

The protest, as cited by the Hindu, organised by the Nagdi Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, was aimed at opposing the state’s plan to construct a second campus of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The group argues that the land earmarked for the project traditionally belongs to Adivasis and is used for farming.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari, however, maintained that the land does not belong to locals and that their interests will not be harmed. The government has pitched RIMS-2 as a flagship healthcare project for the state.

According to Indian Express planned as a 2,600-bed super-specialty hospital with facilities in cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, and orthopedics, the ₹1,000-crore, Asian Development Bank-backed project will also house a medical college, research centre, and telemedicine units. Officials say it could turn Ranchi into a hub for advanced healthcare and medical tourism in eastern India.

Despite this, several activists were detained to prevent the Nagdi protest from taking off as reported by The Hindu. Activist Sita Kachhap told The Indian Express that she and four others were taken from their homes around 4 am and brought to Kanke police station. “We were not given any reason, only told to remain here,” she said, calling the agitation a “do-or-die struggle” for Adivasi land.

Police officials defended the preventive detentions, saying the action was necessary to avoid “untoward incidents” in Nagdi.

The move sparked sharp political reactions. BJP state president and former CM Babulal Marandi condemned Soren’s house arrest, calling it “a murder of democracy.” In a post on X, he wrote: “It is the duty of the Opposition to stand with the people and safeguard their rights. The BJP will, under all circumstances, protect the rights of the tribal community and their land.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  2. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  4. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Aussies Thrash Proteas By 276 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

  4. Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming, US Open: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  4. India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala