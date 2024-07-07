National

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result

The new Jharkhand government led by CM Hemant Soren will expand its cabinet on Monday.

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jkhand CM
Hemant Soren takes oath as J'khand CM Photo: PTI
info_icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to face the floor test on Monday after he took the oath of office for the third time on July 4. Reports said that he is likely to expand his cabinet after he proves his majority in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly tomorrow itself.

Dynastic Politics Or Strategic Move? Why Hemant Soren Replaced Champai Soren As Jharkhand CM

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Hemant Soren sore in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Raj Bhavan, Ranchi on July 4 after he was granted bail by the High Court on June 28 in alleged land scam and money laundering case for which he spent five months in jail.

He took charge after Champai Soren resigned as CM on Wednesday.

Champai Soren was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year in the absence of Hemant Soren.

Meanwhile the BJP MLAs in Jharkhand held a meeting in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the floor test.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Hemant Soren for a case connected to a money laundering case involving an alleged land scam in January and before his arrest on January 31, he had stepped down as Chief Minister.

Soren was lodged in Birsa Munda jail for five months.


‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren

BY Outlook Web Desk

On December 29, Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the second time, becoming the state's 11th Chief Minister.

Hemant Soren's comeback as CM will strengthen the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand during the Lok Sabha elections.

During the assembly elections, JMM formed an alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), securing a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

