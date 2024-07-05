Dynastic Politics Or Strategic Move? Why Hemant Soren Replaced Champai Soren As Jharkhand CM

“As a senior leader of the party, he always considered Hemant as his son and never had any intention to grab power. When Kalpana Soren became the main face of the INDIA bloc in the Loksabha elections, he supported her in whatever ways possible,” laments the aide on the condition of anonymity. Since Soren went to jail, his wife Kalpana Soren took up the responsibility of the party and as a popular orator, she soon became the face of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand. She also fought the by-elections from the Gandey assembly constituency and won the seat comfortably. There are whispers that she would be inducted in the cabinet if the JMM coalition forms the government again in 2024. Champai Soren was found to accompany Kalpana in most of her rallies. The former CM personally held rallies in Gandey for her.