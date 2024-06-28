Jharkhand HC Grants Bail To Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail on Friday by the Jharkhand High Court in land scam case.
Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail."
The high court had reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea on June 13.
Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case on January 31.
The 48-year-old politician is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail.
During the hearing, ED's counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren is released on bail, he would commit a similar offence.