Champai Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM; Hemant Soren Stakes Claim To Form Govt

JMM leader Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, while Hemant Soren staked claim to form the government.
Champai Soren, who took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of the state in February after Hemant's arrest, met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Champai said, "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister."
Meanwhile, Hemant after staking claim to form the government, told reporters that Champai has told everything. "We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures."
The ruling JMM had announced Champai's name for the CM's post after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Hemant in a land scam-linked money laundering case.
Earlier in the day, party sources had said that Hemant will make a return as the chief minister after consensus among the legislators of the JMM-led alliance in the state. They added that during a meeting at Champai's residence, leaders and MLAs of the JMM-led alliance unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader.
Hemant's wife Kalpana, brother Basant, Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and state president Rajesh Thakur were also present at the meeting.
Just last week, Hemant was released from Jharkhand's Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi. Addressing the JMM party workers a day after, he had said that a befitting reply would be given to those who conspired against them.
"It's time to put the final nail in BJP's coffin, the saffron party will be wiped out from Jharkhand," he said while taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He had said that the truth will come out sooner or later. ""I have come amongst you once again to provide you with leadership. I assure you that the results of Lok Sabha elections have given strength to natives and tribals of Jharkhand," the JMM Executive President had said.
CHAMPAI SOREN'S BRIEF HISTORY
Notably, Champai Soren had earlier served as a key member of Hemant's cabinet as the Cabinet Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare.
His politically journey had begun as an independent candidate in a crucial by-election where he was elected as an MLA representing the Seraikella constituency.
He had also served as a Cabinet Minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda in 2010, following which President's rule was enforced in Jharkhand. Then he made a comeback in politics as a minister in Hemant Soren's cabinet, serving as the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Transport.