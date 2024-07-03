National

Champai Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM; Hemant Soren Stakes Claim To Form Govt

Champai had taken oath as the Jharkhand CM on February 2 following Hemant Soren's arrest in a land scam-linked money laundering case.

X/@ANI
Hemant and Champai Soren with the Governor at Raj Bhavan. | Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

JMM leader Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, while Hemant Soren staked claim to form the government.

Champai Soren, who took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of the state in February after Hemant's arrest, met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Champai said, "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Hemant after staking claim to form the government, told reporters that Champai has told everything. "We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures."

The ruling JMM had announced Champai's name for the CM's post after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Hemant in a land scam-linked money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, party sources had said that Hemant will make a return as the chief minister after consensus among the legislators of the JMM-led alliance in the state. They added that during a meeting at Champai's residence, leaders and MLAs of the JMM-led alliance unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader.

Hemant's wife Kalpana, brother Basant, Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and state president Rajesh Thakur were also present at the meeting.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. | - PTI
Hemant Soren Likely To Return As Jharkhand CM After Consensus Among JMM's Alliance, Say Party Sources

BY Outlook Web Desk

Just last week, Hemant was released from Jharkhand's Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi. Addressing the JMM party workers a day after, he had said that a befitting reply would be given to those who conspired against them.

"It's time to put the final nail in BJP's coffin, the saffron party will be wiped out from Jharkhand," he said while taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He had said that the truth will come out sooner or later. ""I have come amongst you once again to provide you with leadership. I assure you that the results of Lok Sabha elections have given strength to natives and tribals of Jharkhand," the JMM Executive President had said.

ALSO READ | 'BJP Has Expertise In...': Hemant Soren Launches Scathing Attack Day After Release From Jail

CHAMPAI SOREN'S BRIEF HISTORY

Notably, Champai Soren had earlier served as a key member of Hemant's cabinet as the Cabinet Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare.

His politically journey had begun as an independent candidate in a crucial by-election where he was elected as an MLA representing the Seraikella constituency.

He had also served as a Cabinet Minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda in 2010, following which President's rule was enforced in Jharkhand. Then he made a comeback in politics as a minister in Hemant Soren's cabinet, serving as the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Transport.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: T20 World Cup Champions Finally Come Home; To Meet PM Modi Soon
  2. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  3. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  5. Victory Parade: What It Means, The History, And Difference With Victory Day Parade? - Explained
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today; Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Killed People In Hathras Stampede, Says Autopsy
  2. Hathras Satsang: Viral Video Shows Huge Crowd Before Stampede Killed 121
  3. Over 7 Percent Of Daily Deaths In 10 Indian Cities Linked To PM2.5 Air Pollution: Report
  4. Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh
  5. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital; Officials Say Condition 'Stable, Under Observation'
Entertainment News
  1. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  2. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
  3. BTS Member Jin Expected To Take Part In Paris Olympics As A Torchbearer From South Korea
  4. 'Mirzapur', 'Masaan' Made Me Want To Tell Stories That Investigate Humanity: Shweta Tripathi Sharma
  5. Cate Blanchett To Receive Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award At TIFF 2024
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  2. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  3. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  4. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  5. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  2. In First Visit To Ukraine After 12 Years, Hungary PM Viktor Orban Calls For Ceasefire With Russia
  3. From 'Mirzapur 3' To 'Pill' And 'Showtime' Season 2, 5 OTT Shows Releasing This July
  4. Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till July 12; Moves Delhi HC For Bail In CBI Arrest
  5. 'Dare To Love Me' Actress Lee Yoo Young Announces Marriage And Pregnancy
  6. July 3, 2024 News: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Resigns; CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' Aman Singh In NEET Case
  7. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here Are The Pop Stars Likely To Perform At The Bash
  8. Sports News July 3 Highlights: Euro, Copa America QFs Confirmed; Indian Team Leaves Barbados