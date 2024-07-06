‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren

Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lambasted JMM chief Hemant Soren for taking over as the Jharkhand’s Chief Minister post from his party colleague Champai Soren.
Earlier, Hemant Soren, the executive president of JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), took oath as the 13th chief minister of the state. He took oath days after he walked out of the jail after being granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.
The 48-year-old leader Hemant Soren was released from jail five months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on charges of money laundering in an alleged land scam.
During Hemant Soren’s stint in jail, 67-year-old Champai Soren served as the CM of the state.
"What was the fault of Champai Soren? You made him the CM, you could have let him continue, but you removed a tribal CM. Just because you want to have the hold of just one family...," Chouhan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
“No one outside Soren's family can become the chief minister of the state. The removal of Champai Soren is a glaring example of dynastic politics and hunger for power,” Chouhan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Earlier, during his visit to Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Chouhan interacted with locals who said that the housing approvals under rural housing schemes have been granted to them and installments received.
Reportedly, the locals alleged they were facing issues due to the policies and corruption of the Soren government.
"Now the biggest thing is that the real change will happen in the Assembly elections, the corrupt, dishonest, and chaotic government will go and the BJP will come," Chouhan said.
"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to come to this holy land of Jharkhand. It is our resolve to end the misrule of the coalition government here. It is a wonderful state and has tremendous potential. The soul of the BJP is our ideology - the philosophy of integral humanism and workers are our life," he added.