Jhansi Hospital Fire: Prez, PM Condole Deaths Of Infants; Three-Tier Probe Ordered | Top Points

Late Friday night, the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi claimed the lives of at least 10 children, mostly newborns, while 16 others are still battling for life.

Visual from Jhansi hospital where the fire broke out in the NICU
Visual from Jhansi hospital where the fire broke out in the NICU Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex gratia of rupees 5 Lakh to the parents of each infant who died in the massive blaze at Uttar Pradesh's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi. A three-tier probe has been ordered as well.

Late Friday night, the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital, claimed the lives of at least 10 children, mostly newborns, while 16 others are still battling for life.

The Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi and the DIG have been told to investigate the matter and the fire department will also look into it.

According to Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday.

Upon receiving information, a team of firefighters promptly reached the spot while senior officers of the district also reached the medical college, Jhansi police said in a brief statement on social media.

Many children from the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part. Less critical patients are admitted in the outer section of the NICU while the more critical patients are kept in the interior part.

Jhansi hospital fire: Top developments

Probe ordered: Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Saturday said that instructions have been issued to launch a three-tier probe into the incident. The Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi and the DIG have been told to investigate the matter and the fire department will also look into it. Along with this, instructions have also been given for a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Hefurther added that strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.

Ex-gratia announced: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of rupees 5 lakh each to the parents of the deceased, an official said.

PTI cited a statement issued by the state government saying,"On the instructions of the chief minister, an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each is being provided to the parents of the newborn babies, who died untimely in the incident, and Rs 50,000 each to the family members of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."


CM Yogi responds, seeks report: Taking cognisance of the tragic incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

"The death of children in an accident that took place in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. District administration and concerned officials have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing," he posted on X.

The CM also sought a report on the matter within 12 hours from Divisional Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey and Deputy Inspector General (Jhansi police range) Kalanidhi Naithani.

President, PM condoled deaths: Condoling the death of the infants, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday posted on X, "The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies."

Expressing grief over the death of the newborns and infants, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue: PM", posted PMO on X.

Verification on for other infants: According to PTI, some parents took their children home after the fire erupted in the NICU. Police are trying to verify the tally of the children who were in the NICU and their current status.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh told reporters, "The medical college has informed that 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident. While 10 of them died, 16 are undergoing treatment. Verification for others is ongoing."

