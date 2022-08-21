Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
JDU To Hold National Executive, Council Meet In September In Bihar’s Patna

Bihar: The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to snap his party's ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

There has been buzz that Nitish Kumar has prime ministerial ambitions regarding 2024 elections
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(File photo) Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 3:55 pm

The JD(U) will hold meetings of its national executive and national council in Patna on September 3 and 4 respectively.

Party general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said organisational issues and membership drive will be discussed over the two days.

The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to snap his party's ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

Kumar's move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The national executive and the national council are the two most important organisational bodies of the JD(U).

(With PTI inputs)
 

