Pawan Kalyan To Contest In Andhra Pradesh Elections From Pithapuram

Pawan Kalyan, the chief of the Jana Sena Party on Thursday declared that he will contest in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections from Pithapuram during a public gathering.
This announcement comes after his party's recent agreement on seat-sharing with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
The Jana Sena Party plans to compete in 21 out of the 175 assembly seats for the upcoming elections. The BJP will compete in 10 seats, and the TDP will contest in 144 seats.
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.
In 2014, Pawan Kalyan established the Jana Sena Party but decided against participating in the general elections. Instead, he provided support to the TDP-BJP alliance.
He ran as an independent candidate in 2019, but his political party only managed to win one seat in the legislative assembly. Pawan himself was unsuccessful in both of the assembly seats he competed for, losing to candidates from the YSR Congress Party.
The present MLA for Pithapuram is Pendem Dorababu from the YSRCP.