National

J&K: Security Forces Exchange Fire With Militants In Sopore, Search Ops Underway

Security has been beefed up in the area following swift retaliation from the alert forces.

A search operation is underway in Sopore |
A search operation is underway in Sopore | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday following a brief exchange of fire with militants in Baramulla's Sopore area. Police said that the area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of #Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. Area #cordoned off. Searches underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Security has been beefed up in the area following swift retaliation from the alert forces.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

This comes as the latest incident of encounter in the series of attacks in the Jammu region, including those in Doda and Udhampur.

A CRPF soldier was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur on Monday. The soldier was a part of a routine patrol with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Dudu area when they came under attack from a group of militants.

The army officials said the deceased personnel was an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who belonged to the 187th battalion.

CRPF jawan killed in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir - null
J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed During Encounter In Udhampur; Search Op Launched

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier this month, during an encounter in Anantnag, two soldiers were killed and six others including two civilians were injured. The incident took place after security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Kokernag, responding to reports of 'terrorist' activity in the region.

Notably, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to go to polls after a gap of 10 years, with the last assembly elections of 2014.

The polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, with the counting of votes being scheduled for October 4. The 90-member Assembly has 74 general seats, nine for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  2. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
  4. WI Vs SA 1st T20I: West Indies Captain Rovman Powell Hits Out At His Side's 'Unacceptable' Rustiness
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Liverpool v Brentford Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Alejandro Garnacho Can Become World Class At Manchester United, Says Erik Ten Hag
  3. Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Says His Side Must Show More Aggression
  4. La Liga: 'Frustrated' Bellingham Suggests 'His Body Needs Rest' After Sustaining Calf Injury
  5. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  4. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections: Mehbooba Mufti Offers Support To Congress-NC Coalition On One Condition
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; CBI Files FIR For RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  3. CBI Takes Over Financial Irregularities Probe Against RG Kar Medical College, Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Rajasthan; Rivers Flow Above Danger-Level In Gujarat
  5. In Photos: Protests Across Maharashtra Over Badlapur Sexual Assault
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
World News
  1. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  2. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  3. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  4. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  5. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; CBI Files FIR For RG Kar Financial Irregularities