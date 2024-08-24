J&K: Security Forces Exchange Fire With Militants In Sopore, Search Ops Underway

Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday following a brief exchange of fire with militants in Baramulla's Sopore area. Police said that the area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.
"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of #Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. Area #cordoned off. Searches underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
Security has been beefed up in the area following swift retaliation from the alert forces.
Further details in this regard are awaited.
This comes as the latest incident of encounter in the series of attacks in the Jammu region, including those in Doda and Udhampur.
A CRPF soldier was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur on Monday. The soldier was a part of a routine patrol with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Dudu area when they came under attack from a group of militants.
The army officials said the deceased personnel was an inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who belonged to the 187th battalion.
Earlier this month, during an encounter in Anantnag, two soldiers were killed and six others including two civilians were injured. The incident took place after security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Kokernag, responding to reports of 'terrorist' activity in the region.
Notably, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to go to polls after a gap of 10 years, with the last assembly elections of 2014.
The polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, with the counting of votes being scheduled for October 4. The 90-member Assembly has 74 general seats, nine for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes.