Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Visits Hazratbal Shrine; Reviews Arrangements For Eid

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir visited the Hazratbal shrine here and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival which will be celebrated on Sunday.

undefined
Eid (Representational Image) Photograph by Hardik Chhabra/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 4:39 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Thursday visited the Hazratbal shrine here and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival which will be celebrated on Sunday.


 The LG was accompanied by the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials.


 Sinha reviewed the arrangements for electricity, sanitation, and water supply among others for devotees who will offer Eid prayers at the revered shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake, officials said.


 The LG also asked the administration to make necessary arrangements in the event of rain on Sunday, they said.


 Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, charitable, and work for the greater good of humanity.


 "Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, which teaches us to be kind, and charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT," the LG wrote on Twitter.

Related stories

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi's Box Office Early Trends Show A Significant Increase On Eid

Curfew On Eid In Khargone And Jodhpur, Minor Clashes In Kashmir

No Masks, No Social Distancing For Pakistan Cricketers As They Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha In England - See Pics

Tags

National Jammu Kashmir Eid-ul-Adha Festival Senior Officials K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi Lieutenant Governor Hazratbal Shrine Paid Obeisance At Dargah Administration
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points