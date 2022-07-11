Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu & Kashmir L-G Visits Nunwan Base Camp, To Oversee Efforts For Resumption Of Amarnath Yatra

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Nunwan base camp to monitor the resumption of the Amarnath Yatra.

undefined
Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 8:01 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam to oversee efforts for the resumption of the Amarnath yatra which has been suspended in the aftermath of the flash floods on July 8, officials said.

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of at least 16 people. Around 40 people are still missing. Sinha will camp overnight at Nunwan to oversee rescue and relief operations and efforts being made to resume the yatra as soon as possible, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha also interacted with the yatris staying there and reviewed arrangements at healthcare facilities and 'langars', the official added. Interacting with the pilgrims, Sinha observed that providing better facilities to them is the government's top priority. He said dedicated measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts and swift action of the Army, CAPFs, NDRF, and civil administration during the rescue and relief operation for saving precious lives.

Related stories

Hopes Of Finding Survivors In Amarnath Flash Floods Fading

Amarnath Cloudburst: Hope Appears To Be Fading To Find Any Survivors, Yatra In Jammu Suspended Because Of Bad Weather

Jammu And Kashmir Elections After Electoral Revision, Statehood Will Follow: LG Manoj Sinha

Earlier, during the meeting with officials at the Nunwan Base camp, Sinha was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower, and camp-wise breakdown of pilgrims, besides arrangements and efforts put in to facilitate the pilgrims, the official added. 

Tags

National Manoj Sinha Pahalgam Nunwan Base Camp Amarnath Yatra Flash Floods NDRF Army
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG