Jammu And Kashmir Records 315 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality linked to the pandemic was reported from the Union territory. 

COVID-19 test in Leh
Fresh Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 8:50 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 315 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,75,424, officials said here. While 41 cases were reported from Jammu division, 274 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.  

(With PTI inputs)

