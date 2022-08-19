Jammu And Kashmir Records 315 New Covid-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir registered 315 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,75,424, officials said here. While 41 cases were reported from Jammu division, 274 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality linked to the pandemic was reported from the Union territory. There are 3,162 active Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,67,483, they added.

