Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Jammu And Kashmir: Army Jawans Help Pregnant Woman In Labour Pain To Reach Hospital In Poonch

Jammu And Kashmir: The officials said the Army got a distress call from border area of Tuglu (Noorkote) village situated on the LoC in Poonch for urgent medical assistance to a pregnant woman who had developed labour pain.

Representational image of Indian Army. - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 9:30 am

Deployed to guard the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Army jawans carried a pregnant woman for kilometres on shoulders to help her to reach a hospital, official said.

On Thursday night, Local formation of the Army got a distress call from border area of Tuglu (Noorkote) village situated on the LoC in Poonch for urgent medical assistance to a pregnant woman who had developed labour pain, they said.

The Army personnel responded promptly and with the help of locals evacuated the woman to the nearest civil hospital on a charpoy, they said.

Tags

National Indian Army Jammu And Kashmir Poonch District Pregnant Women
