National

Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order

The high court quashed the appointment of Hussain as the Pro-Vice Chancellor and subsequently as Officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, holding that the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute.

PTI
Prof Mohammad Shakeel | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday appointed Mohammad Shakeel as its Officiating Vice Chancellor, hours after the Delhi High Court quashed the appointment of Eqbal Hussain and directed the varsity to make a fresh appointment within one week.

The high court quashed the appointment of Hussain as the Pro-Vice Chancellor and subsequently as Officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, holding that the appointments were not made in conformity with the relevant statute.

It directed to make a fresh appointment to the post of Officiating Vice Chancellor to ensure that the academic and administrative machinery of the university does not suffer or come to a complete halt.

The court also asked the President of India to order initiation of the process of appointing a regular VC in the meantime.

Shakeel is the senior most professor with the Department of Civil Engineering in Jamia. He has assumed the charge of the Officiating VC till a regular Vice Chancellor of the university assumes office.

Shakeel has obtained his BTech and MTech degrees from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and subsequently obtained his PhD degree from the University of Roorkee.

He had joined JMI as a Lecturer in November 1986 and he was subsequently promoted to the post of Reader and professor in the year 1992 and 2000 respectively.

Shakeel has also served in various administrative positions such as Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Controller of Examinations, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, among others.

He has also been part of a number of important committees of the university.

"I will do my best to safeguard the interest of the university at all levels," Shakeel said after assuming the charge as Officiating VC.

After taking charge, he also appointed M Nasim Haider, Deputy Registrar-I as Officiating Registrar of the university with immediate effect till further orders.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order
  2. Brutal Heat In Large Parts Of India; Temperatures Set To Rise Further, Says IMD
  3. Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal
  4. Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 48 Deg C; Govt Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Officials
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  2. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
  3. Shalin Bhanot Had No Plans To Do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  4. Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode
  5. Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout
  2. USA Vs BAN, 1st T20I: United States 'No Walkovers' - Declares Harmeet Singh After Shock Win
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Karna Sharma Gets Sanju Samson; Cameron Green Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal
  4. Virat Kohli Crosses 8,000 IPL Runs: Top Five Knocks Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Legend
  5. FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24: India Beat Argentina 5-4 In Shootout
World News
  1. America Will Send An Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. British General Election To Be Held On 4 July Announces PM Rishi Sunak
  3. Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars
  4. Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics
  5. Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout