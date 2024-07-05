'Expose' Countries Harbouring Terror, Says Jaishankar At SCO Summit; Tells Russia Indians Working In Their Army 'Unacceptable'

Later, Jaishankar delivered Prime Minister Modi's remarks at the extended format Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State where he spoke about challenges, saying terrorism would surely rank foremost for many of us. "The truth is that it continues to be used by nations as a tool of destabilisation. We have had our own experiences with cross-border terrorism. Let us be clear that terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned. Harbouring terrorists must be strongly condemned," he said, adding that the SCO must never waver in its commitment. "We cannot have double standards in this regard."