'Expose' Countries Harbouring Terror, Says Jaishankar At SCO Summit; Tells Russia Indians Working In Their Army 'Unacceptable'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the 24th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Kazakhstan and, delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks, addressed key issues, including terrorism.
Jaishankar in his address conveyed India's ask from the international community to "isolate and expose" those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism, underlining that if left unchecked, terrorism can become a major threat to regional and global peace, in a veiled jibe at China and its all-weather ally, Pakistan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was physically present at the meeting, recalled that one of the original goals of the SCO is to combat terrorism.
"Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace. Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned," he told the summit, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin among others.
'Isolate, Expose Countries Harbouring Terrorists'
He said that the international community "must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism", in an apparent reference to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China which has often put on hold on proposals in the United Nations to blacklist the Pakistan-based wanted terrorists.
"Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among our youth," he said, adding that the joint statement issued during India's Presidency last year on this subject underlines New Delhi's shared commitment.
Later, Jaishankar delivered Prime Minister Modi's remarks at the extended format Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State where he spoke about challenges, saying terrorism would surely rank foremost for many of us. "The truth is that it continues to be used by nations as a tool of destabilisation. We have had our own experiences with cross-border terrorism. Let us be clear that terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned. Harbouring terrorists must be strongly condemned," he said, adding that the SCO must never waver in its commitment. "We cannot have double standards in this regard."
Jaishankar On Indians In Russian Army
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday also "clearly and strongly" raised the issue of Indians stranded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the SCO summit in Kazakhstan's Asthana.
On whether he raised the stranded Indians issue with Lavrov, Jaishankar told news agency ANI, "Very clearly and strongly... several Indians have been pressed into service with the Russian Army. Only when they come back will we know the full circumstances. But whatever the circumstances are, to us it is unacceptable that Indian citizens find themselves in the army of another country in a warzone."
"I told him that we seek their cooperation and that they are our friend and partners. We have to find a way so that these people can return to India as quickly and effectively as possible," ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.
S Jaishankar added that Lavrov appreciated the point and the Indian Foreign Ministry has been speaking to the Russian Defence Ministry in this regard. "I urged him that we need a much stronger follow-up. I have taken it up and I intend to continue taking it up until all our people there come back," he said.
Jaishankar called the upcoming visit of PM Modi to Russia a great opportunity for both leaders to sit down and directly talk to each other on the growing economic relationship between the two countries.