‘Jairam, You Weren't Even There’: Sitharaman Slams Congress Leader For Backing Mamata's ‘Mic Off’ Claim

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting, claiming her microphone was switched off midway through her speech.

A controversy has erupted after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting led by PM Modi, claiming her microphone was switched off midway through her speech.

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has refuted these allegations, stating that Banerjee spoke for her full allotted time and her mic was not switched off.

'My Mic Was Stopped': Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of PM Modi-Chaired NITI Aayog Meeting

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Centre has described Banerjee's claims as "misleading". Sitharaman, who was present at the meeting, took to social media to counter the allegations.

She hit back at Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, after the latter's attacks on NITI Aayog in wake of Mamata Banerjee walking out of the central think tank meeting.

Sitharaman, in a post on X said: "Jairam, you weren’t even there! We all heard Hon. CM @MamataOfficial. She spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood."

"Was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy."

Earlier in the day, Mamata, said "I have come out and boycotted the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh CM) Chandababu Naidu spoke for 20 minutes. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10 to 12 minutes. But I was stopped 5 minutes into my speech. I said this is unfair. I am the only one from the opposition attending the meeting. I did it for the greater interest as I believe cooperative federalism should be strengthened."

In support of Mamata, Jairam Ramesh in a social media post said, since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the "non-biological" Prime Minister.

"It has not advanced the cause of cooperative federalism in any manner. Its functioning has been blatantly partisan, and it is anything but professional and independent.

"It muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with.

Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states and other INDI alliance partners boycotted the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI Inputs)

