'My Mic Was Stopped': Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of PM Modi-Chaired NITI Aayog Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday claiming that her mic was muted five minutes after she started speaking while mentioning that other CMs were allowed to speak for much longer.
Banerjee reiterated that she finds the Union Budget for 2024-25 "biased" which she had earlier mentioned was one of her aim to 'protest against' at the NITI Aayog meeting today.
Banerjee storming out of the meeting in Delhi spoke to reporters where she stated, "I have come out boycotting the meeting.", added,"...I was speaking, my mic was stopped. I said why did you stop me, why are you discriminating. I am attending the meeting you should be happy instead of that you are giving more scope to your party your government."
Speaking of biased treatment in the meeting, she mentioned "(Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes."
She further said, "..This is not only the insult of Bengal but also of all regional parties..."
Banerjee mentioned that she was the only opposition leader in the meeting, "Only I am there from the opposition and you are stopping me from speaking," she added, "I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened."
"Even the budget.... This is political, biased Budget. I said, why are you discriminating against other states? NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring the Planning Commission back," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo told reporters after she came out of the meeting.