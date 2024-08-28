'Hello Anuj, This Is Jaipur Police': Cops Rescue Kidnapped Youth From Himachal, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Jaipur Police on Tuesday successfully saved a youth, who was abducted from Brahmapuri area's Nahargarh hill, under 'Operation Checkmate', the video of which has gone viral o social media.
The kidnapped youth -- Anuj -- was being kept at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.
The video of the boy's video shows an officer saying, "Anuj, get up son, this is Jaipur Police. We are here for you." Realising that his ordeal had finally come to an end, Anuj's face lit up with a sigh of relief. Notably, the boy was rescued on the day of his birthday.
Sharing the news about its operation on microblogging site X, the Jaipur Police said, "Jaipur Police successfully exposed the kidnapping of a youth from Nahargarh hill in Brahmapuri area under Operation Checkmate. The kidnapped youth Anuj was freed safely. 5 accused involved in this case were arrested, including a woman."
Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that Anuj had gone to Nahargarh Hill on August 18 with a friend and his well-dressed appearance made kidnappers assume that he came from a wealthy family.
They caught hold of him, gagged him before tying his hands and feet and forcefully pushed him into a vehicle. Joseph said that the kidnappers assault Anuj's friend and left him on the roadside.
Brahmapuri police received information about the incident and arrived at the scene and conducted a drone search in the area, but couldn't find Anuj.
The police, later, suspecting a case of kidnapping, formed multiple teams for their 'Operation Checkmate'.
Amid the Jaipur Police's operation, the kidnappers made contact with Anuj's family and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh, India Today reported.
However, the family asked for some time to arrange such a huge sum of money. Cops, meanwhile, were tracing the phone number and looking for kidnappers, who continuously kept changing their location.
The family was subsequently told to deliver the money on the last coach of the Kalka-Shimla Express train. Police teams were deployed along this route and as soon as the family was told to drop off the bag near Dharampur railway station, cops arrested a man.
Following interrogation of the arrested man, police was able to track the rest of the accomplices as well. Eventually, the police located the Solan hotel where Anuj was being help captive.
Another kidnapper was seen sleeping next to Anuj in the video, who was later taken by surprise by the police.
Jaipur Police arrested five accused involved in the case, including one woman. The accused were identified as Virendra Singh, Vinod, Amit Kumar, Jitendra Bhandari and Jamuna Sarkar.
Notably, Jaipur Police's operation has garnered a lot of appreciation, with social media users sharing the video of the rescue and hailing the timely action from the cops.