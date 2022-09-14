Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Delhi Police In Connection With Sukesh Extortion Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, joined the probe after being issued a third summons, they said. The actor was accompanied by Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar, a senior police officer said.

The "Housefull 3" actor had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date. Earlier this month, another Bollywood actor, Norah Fatehi, was questioned by the agency got six to seven hours in the case and her statement recorded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

(With PTI inputs)