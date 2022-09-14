Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Delhi Police In Connection With Sukesh Extortion Case

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Delhi Police
Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Delhi Police Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 5:18 pm

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, joined the probe after being issued a third  summons, they said. The actor was accompanied by Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar, a senior police officer said.

The "Housefull 3" actor had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date. Earlier this month, another Bollywood actor, Norah Fatehi, was questioned by the agency got six to seven hours in the case and her statement recorded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jacqueline Fernandez Delhi Police Sukesh Extortion Case Enforcement Directorate Economic Offences Wing ED Jail Fortis Healthcare Promoter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League