Jabalpur Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns To Delhi Airport As Smoke Billows Into the Cabin

A SpiceJet flight en route to Jabalpur returned to Delhi as the crew members witnessed smoke inside the cabin at 5,000 feet in the sky.

A SpiceJet aircraft

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

SpiceJet said its flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi, on Saturday, after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000 feet altitude. This is the fifth such incident on SpiceJet aircraft in two weeks. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating all five incidents.

On June 19, an engine on SpiceJet's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

 In another incident on June 19, a flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurization issues. Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.

 "On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.  At 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, the spokesperson noted. "The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked," the spokesperson said.

