Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
J P Nadda To Inaugurate Two-Day National Executive Meeting Of BJP Cells In Patna

Amit Shah will arrive in Patna on Sunday to address the participants of the event, following which he and J P Nadda will return to New Delhi, Rajib Ranjan added.

J P Nadda Photo by Ashwani Sharma

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 11:15 am

BJP chief J P Nadda will inaugurate a two-day joint national executive meeting of different cells of the party here on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the programme on Sunday.

"We will accord a rousing welcome to Nadda Ji at Patna airport today. After his arrival, he will garland a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Patna High Court around 11 AM, and then undertake a road show from there till J P Golambar," BJP state media-in-charge Rajib Ranjan said.

"After that, Nadda Ji will inaugurate Gram Sansad meant to deliberate on central and state government scheme and their implementation. At Gyan Bhavan, he will first inaugurate an exhibition and then address the joint national executive meeting of office-bearers of seven cells of the party around 4 PM," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

