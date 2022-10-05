Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: Four Militants From JeM And LeT Neutralised As Second Gunfight Breaks Out In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving specific input about the presence of militants.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 8:45 am

Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian," Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

He said a local terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT was killed in an encounter in Moolu.

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said.

They were involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and a migrant labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in the district, he said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Related stories

J&K: Two JeM Militants Killed In Joint Encounters Between Security Forces And Militants In Baramulla And Shopian

Encounter Breaks Out In Nowgam Area Of Srinagar

Two Militants Killed In 'Chance Encounter' In J-K's Anantnag

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side, he added.

On Tuesday night, an encounter started in Drach area of the district. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Shopian Encounter Kashmir Zone Police Security Forces Militants Terrorists Moolu Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Lashkar-e-Taiba
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention