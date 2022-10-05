J&K: Four Militants From JeM And LeT Neutralised As Second Gunfight Breaks Out In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian," Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2022

He said a local terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT was killed in an encounter in Moolu.

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said.

They were involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and a migrant labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in the district, he said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2022

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side, he added.

On Tuesday night, an encounter started in Drach area of the district.

(With PTI Inputs)