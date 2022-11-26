Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
J-K's Final Electoral Rolls: NC Says Studying Details, Election Commission Should Announce Assembly Polls

A man casts his vote during the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Jammu Kashmir's final electoral roll AP

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 1:33 pm

A day after the final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published, the National Conference on Saturday said it is studying details constituency wise and demanded that the Election Commission announce assembly polls for the union territory.

National Conference (NC) spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said around seven lakh voters have been added and the party will have to see as to how many of them were those voters who have turned 18 from the last revision till now.

"We are studying the details of it, constituency-wise," he told PTI. Sadiq, however, said, now that the whole process is over, the party expects the Election Commission (EC) to come out and talk about assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"How long should the people of Jammu and Kashmir be deprived of a representative, responsive government? So, this is the first and foremost that the EC should come out and state about how soon will they hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. With the release of the final electoral roll, Sadiq  expressed hope that now the confusion and resulting apprehensions about addition of 25 lakh new voters, as the then chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hridesh Kumar had said in a press conference in August, will be put to rest.

"We also expect the whole confusion and the apprehensions of the people are addressed," he added. 

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever net addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, officials said.The final electoral roll has a total of 83,59,771 electors -- 42,91,687 males,  40,67,900 females and 184 third gender -- Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra had said. 

(With PTI inputs)

