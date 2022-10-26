Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
J-K: Encounter Breaks Out In Baramulla During Search Operation

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in the Sheeri area of the Baramulla district following information about the presence of terrorists.

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational image)
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 2:48 pm

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in the Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the security forces who retaliated.

The official added that no casualties have been reported in the encounter so far.

