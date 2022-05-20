J&K: 4 Injured, Several Trapped As Part Of Tunnel On Highway Collapses In Ramban

A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, injuring four people and trapping several others, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, a joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army after A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit.

Four people were rescued in injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel, the officials said. Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials added.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on front side of the tunnel, suffered damage, they said.

It has been reported that Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma have reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, they said.(With PTI Inputs)