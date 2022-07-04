Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

It’s Shameful A Tribal Woman Is Set On Fire In BJP-Ruled MP, Says Jairam Ramesh

A tribal woman was battling for life with severe burn injuries after three persons allegedly set her on fire over a land dispute in Guna district, police said.

undefined
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:01 am

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hit out at the BJP government, saying it is shameful that a tribal woman is burnt in a state ruled by the party that has fielded a tribal in the July 18 presidential poll.

The Congress general secretary cited an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where a tribal woman was set on fire over a property dispute.

"A party that puts up Droupadi Murmu for the presidential election allows such a terrible atrocity on a tribal woman. Shameful!," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Related stories

Modi Weakened Environmental Laws, Now Posing As Eco-Champion: Jairam Ramesh

PM Expert At Renaming And Relaunching Old Schemes: Cong Leader Jairam Ramesh

Parliament Has Been Rendered Irrelevant: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

A tribal woman was battling for life with severe burn injuries after three persons allegedly set her on fire over a land dispute in Guna district, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits, over 200 km from the state capital Bhopal. Two of the accused have been arrested so far, police said.

A video of the incident, purportedly shot by the accused, went viral on social media platforms, wherein the injured woman was seen crying in pain. The person shooting the video was heard saying the woman had torched herself, and “let us shoot the video”.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Jairam Ramesh Tribal Woman BJP Government Presidential Election Guna District Dhanoria Village Injured Woman BJP Congress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum