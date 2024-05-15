National

IT Industry Veterans Narayana Murthy And Kris Gopalakrishnan Bat For Increased Funding For Research

"Today our institutions are primarily dependent on government funding....I want to see more industry participation also," he said.

File Photo
IT industry veterans N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan for increasing funding for research and higher academic institutes | File Photo
info_icon

IT industry veterans N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday batted for increasing funding for research and higher academic institutes in the country by both the private and public sector, and stressed on the need for changing certain archaic things by bringing in innovative ideas in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, Gopalakrishnan, who is also the co-founder of IT major Infosys, said, "We also need to increase our funding for research, both from private and public....more is needed. Look at US universities -- MIT, Harvard, Stanford, etc -- they get endowments worth billions of dollars, so I hope that our alumni will contribute more to our institutions."

"Today our institutions are primarily dependent on government funding....I want to see more industry participation also," he said.

Concurring with him, Murthy said there is a need to change some of the archaic things; for example even today an entrepreneur cannot donate shares to academic or research institutions.

Lots of innovations are taking place in the corporate world, they are needed even in the academic institutions, he said and added, "If a young entrepreneur gives some shares, we don't have to assume that all of them will fail. So once the government starts looking at these innovative ideas that prevail in the industry, things will happen."

Entrepreneurs will not have much money, but they can give shares, Murthy, who is also Infosys co-founder, said and added, "Once the company achieves certain growth they (institutions which were given shares) will get a dividend, which will itself be very significant and they will keep multiplying value. So, even educational institutions will have to look at what our future will be 20 or 50 years from now."

Gopalakrishnan too said: "Some of our premier institutes will have to look at things like holding equity....because equity if you hold it will multiply over time significantly."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
  2. Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More
  4. Kerala Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years' Imprisonment For Abetting Rape Of Minor Stepdaughter
  5. Climate Crisis Made Crippling April Heatwave In South Asia 45 Times More Likely, Say Scientists
Entertainment News
  1. 'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards: 'Baby Reindeer', 'Ripley', And 'Shogun' Rule The List Of Nominations
  3. Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis
  4. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  5. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
  3. IPL 2024: Most Sixes Smashed In The History Of Indian Premier League - 1,125 And Counting
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'No Excuses', Carlisle Insists As Pacers Fall Behind Against Knicks
  5. IPL 2024: Phil Salt Aims For KKR To Gain Timely Momentum Ahead Of Crucial Matches
World News
  1. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  2. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  3. What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay
  4. US Witnesses More Tornado Outbreaks Despite Decrease In Tornado Days, Study Finds
  5. Slovakia Approves Plans To Build New Nuclear Reactor
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16