Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Is This MGNREGA-Like Step For Educated Youth Or 'Hidden Agenda' Of RSS: Tejashwi Yadav On Agnipath

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar posed 20 questions to the government, asserting that there were many doubts in the minds of the people which should be cleared by the government. Yadav asked why Agnipath was not for officers to be recruited in the military. 

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of RJD File Photo

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 12:50 pm

Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said there were many doubts about the scheme in the minds of the youth and demanded that it be withdrawn. Addressing a press conference here, he asked whether this was a MGNREGA-like initiative for the educated youth or there was a "hidden agenda" of the RSS in it.

Yadav also appealed to the youth to protest peacefully against the scheme. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the whole issue, he asked. He said the government talked about 'one rank, one pension', but has come up with a scheme of "no rank, no pension". The former deputy chief minister of Bihar posed 20 questions to the government, asserting that there were many doubts in the minds of the people which should be cleared by the government. Yadav asked why Agnipath was not for officers to be recruited in the military. 

"Protests are taking place in many parts of the country and there is anger among those who want to become soldiers," he said. Yadav demanded that the scheme be withdrawn. He dismissed the BJP's claims blaming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for arson and violence, and said the Centre is responsible for it but blames the Opposition for it. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Agnipath Protests Agnipath Scheme Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MGNREGA Prime Minister Narendra Modi One Rank-One Pension (OROP)   RSS Educated Youth
