On the question of what is a normal amount of sleep for humans, Atul Rajani, Founder and Chief Formulator at Be, a company that manufactures wellness supplements to promote sleep, says, “While we emphasise that quality is more important than pure quantity, the consensus for adults is that the normal amount of sleep falls within the 7 to 9-hour range. However, the global demand for better rest, driven by disrupted natural rest cycles, is surging. Your personal "normal" should be the duration that allows your sleep to be a repeatable, restorative practice, ensuring you achieve deep sleep and wake up feeling like yourself again.