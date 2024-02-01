Interim Budget 2024-25: Focus On Social Justice, Inclusion And Women Empowerment

Talking about the momentum for Nari Shakti through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity, she added, “The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in these 10 years. 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs.”

Harping on the measures taken take by the government to enhance their dignity, Sitharaman talked about making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-thirds seats for the women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies and giving over 70 percent houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owner.