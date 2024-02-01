Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on issues of social justice , inclusion and women empowerment as she presented the Interim Budget before the Parliament. PM Narendra Modi had earlier announced the interim budget will be driven by ‘Nari Shakti’ as President Droupadi Murmu helms the session and Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget for the sixth time.
Interim Budget 2024-25: Focus On Social Justice, Inclusion And Women Empowerment
The issues of social justice , inclusion and women empowerment were primary highlights as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget.
Focusing on social justice, the FM said "Our government is working with an approach to development that is all-round, all pervasive and all inclusive.” She further added that in line with the PM’s beliefs, the budgetary focus falls on the “garib, mahilayen, yuva and annadata” (the poor, women, youth and farmers), and talked about the schemes like PM Jan Dhan Yojna, PM-SVANidihi, PM-JANMAN, that have worked towards empowering the poor.
Talking about the momentum for Nari Shakti through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity, she added, “The empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in these 10 years. 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs.”
Harping on the measures taken take by the government to enhance their dignity, Sitharaman talked about making triple talaq illegal, reservation of one-thirds seats for the women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies and giving over 70 percent houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owner.
The FM also mentioned the Lakhpati Didi scheme aimed at training women in self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum per household which has also been instrumental in driving the objective. "83 lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly 1 crore women to become lakhpati didi already. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target of lakhpati didi from 2 crore to 3 crore," added the Union Finance Minister.