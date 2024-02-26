Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: CBI Probe Ordered, Attackers Caught On CCTV, Ex-MLA Named In FIR | Latest

Haryana Police on Monday said they have named four men in the FIR registered in connection with the murder of Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee, who was killed when unidentified assailants sprayed the SUV he was travelling in in Bahadurgarh town of Haryana's Jhajjar district, near Delhi, on Sunday
Former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul have been named in the FIR, Haryana Police said.
The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed and three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.
Meanwhile, new details and a CCTV footage of the attackers have come to fore as probe into the remains underway. The purported CCTV footage that has surfaced shows, what reports are saying, are the attackers moments before they ambushed the SUV in which Rathee was travelling.
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder | Key Points
Haryana minister Vij Assures Assembly Of CBI probe
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday assured the Assembly of a CBI probe into the killing of the INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee. "If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Anil Vij said in the Assembly.
Earlier in the day, the Speaker admitted an adjournment motion on law and order as the opposition Congress raised the issue of Rathee's murder and demanded a probe into the incident either by a high court judge or a high court judge-monitored CBI investigation.
Soon after the Question Hour, Congress members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on law and order.
Killers Caught On CCTV
A CCTV footage, said to have captured the killers of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rathee, has surfaced, showing a few men sitting in an i20 car. According to reports, the CCTV visual capturing the suspects travelling in the car is from some distance away from the attack site.
Another CCTV footage from the area in Haryana's Jhajjar district, shows the i20 car following the SUV in which Rathee was travelling as it approaches a railway crossing. The same camera captured the car returning, about 20 minutes later.
The SUV in which INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee was travelling in had stopped at a railway crossing on Sunday when a car stopped near the vehicle. Five men got off, and what sprayed with bullets the SUV the INLD leader was in.
Police are now looking for the i20 car the killers are suspected to have used.
Rathee was sitting in the front and his nephew was driving. At the back seat were INLD leader Jaikishan Dalal and a gunner. Police sources said about 20 rounds were fired, most of them at the prime target, an NDTV report mentioned.
ALSO READ | Who Was Nafe Singh Rathee? The INLD Jat Leader Shot Dead In Haryana's Jhajjar
‘Sparing Your Life,’ INLD Chief Rathee's Killers Told Nephew
The attackers who killed INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee on Sunday told his nephew that they were "sparing" his life so that he could return home and inform others about the attack, police said.
Advertisement
Rathee's nephew was driving when the attack took place.
The INLD leader's son, Jitendra Rathee, said on Monday that they have never had any rivalry with any gang, adding that "political people" got his father killed.
"We have never had any rivalry from any gang. These are political people who have killed my father for politics," said Jitendra Singh Rathee on murder of his father and INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee in Haryana's Jhajjar.
Jitendra Rathee claimed his father had been requesting for security since five years. "There were continuous inputs from CID...my father kept raising issues against the govt and this is the reason why he was shot dead...I wanted them [political parties] to support us before my father's death...," he said.