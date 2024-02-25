Unidentified individuals fatally shot Nafe Singh Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit and a party worker, in Bahadurgarh Jhajjar district near Delhi on Sunday, as reported by a senior party leader.
Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.
Three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.
INLD leader Abhay Chautala informed PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district.
Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite there being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.
"The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," he said.
"Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen," he said.
He also said that law and order has broken down in Haryana and today that has been proved yet again.
The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the incident.
AAP leader Sushil Gupta told PTI, "Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh and his associates have been shot dead. No one feels safe here (in Haryana) anymore. Businessmen are shot and then extorted, politicians are being shot dead on roads, bullets are fired at farmers. Will the rule of law prevail in this state, or will the Chief Minister continue to remain occupied with election rallies?"
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The news of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state...Today no one is feeling safe in the state."
The police stated that the investigation into the matter was ongoing.