Unidentified individuals fatally shot Nafe Singh Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit and a party worker, in Bahadurgarh Jhajjar district near Delhi on Sunday, as reported by a senior party leader.

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

Three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.