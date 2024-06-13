Indore: Chopped Body Found In Bag Inside Train, Severed Hands Found Next Day In Another Train; Probe On

Severed hands and legs, suspected to be of a girl whose body was found found without limbs in two bags in Indore recently, were recovered from a train in Rishikesh on Monday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Tuesday.
Police suspects that body parts found in different passenger trains in Indore and Rishikesh within two days belonged to one person.
GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the chopped hands and legs were recovered from a plastic bag in a train that reached Rishikesh from Lakshmibai Nagar in Indore on Monday afternoon.
A day before, the GRP had recovered the body stuffed in two bags on Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger. "The body part from the head to waist was found in a trolley bag left in the train, while the lower part was found in a plastic bag," he said.
Shukla said clues suggested that the body parts found in different passenger trains in Indore and Rishikesh within two days belonged to the same girl.
"However, we will get DNA matching done on these organs to confirm this," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
He said the severed hands carried tattoo of names of a woman and a man, which suggests that the victim was either from Gujarat or the border area of Madhya Pradesh.
"The woman is yet to be identified. Police are scanning footage of about 300 CCTV cameras installed at railway stations in and around Indore to solve the murder mystery," Shukla added.
Police stations on the Gujarat- MP border are contacted to ascertain how many women in the 20- 25 age group have gone missing in the recent past.