India's Orphaned Languages

“Assimilation” has remained a one-way street. “While the Rajis today worship a variety of Hindu gods and practice rituals like ‘kanyadaan’ in their weddings, they often dissociate from tribal practices that they think make them appear ‘jungalee’,” says the activist. Once known as “Ban Raji” or “Ban Rauth”, most Rajis today feel that “Rauth” is an “insult”. They prefer to be called Raji; want to be spoken to in Hindi; and, refrain from speaking about their past. Even members of the community who try to defy their fate are met with the spectre of bureaucracy, lack or mismanagement of funds allocated for their development, and now, climate change. In 2022, 18-year-old Babita Rajbar from the remote Bhaktirwa village was working with Chakarpur’s Rajbar as a local ambassador leading efforts to revitalise spoken and written Raji language among the youth through weekly Sunday classes and even receiving a small stipend. Funds for the project—which had been financed by Rastogi’s organisation and the international non-profit WikiTongues—dried out after its completion in 2023, and volunteers were left with no option but to quit and focus on other forms of livelihood. “We approached many government primary schools to allow Sunday or even monthly classes, but nothing came of it,” says Babita, an orphan who got married as a minor and is currently completing her high school. A few kilometres below in Kimkhola village, Chandra, 19, agrees. “I was also teaching Raji last year and thought I would become a teacher later. This year, I had to drop out of school because of hardship at home. I now do farm work to support my family while my parents go to work in the city,” she says.