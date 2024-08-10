The Evolution Of Swear Words In Indian Culture And Literature

It is often very difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of abuses. Additionally, their meanings undergo changes from time to time. One and the same word may be used neutrally in one language or dialect, and as a curse in another. Abuses are also found in the religious texts of our country such as the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the Ramacharitamanas. Abuses are a powerful and potent medium of expressing feelings. For this reason alone, even an unwilling writer may sometimes find themselves compelled to use abusive language in their creation. Swear words are also used during auspicious wedding ceremonies, etc., as mentioned earlier. Munshi Premchand was of the view that the use of curses was wrong in both society and literature. He believed that “the use of foul language was to be avoided in society and this is appropriate because the language and expression of a person is their first introduction.” The practice of swearing has become a part of our language and society over a long period of time, so any attempt to eradicate it will also naturally take long, but we must make efforts in that direction. Such a stand is far from being uncontroversial, however. There are differences of opinion over the use of abuses in Hindi fiction. Some people believe that it makes literature vulgar and demeaning, while some others believe that it renders literature more realistic and effective. The curses in a language are often words that are offensive and objectionable. They are used to attack a person's personal qualities, family, or religion. They are also often used to express anger, frustration, or hatred. They can humiliate a person, or they can be used to create a specific wider environment or conditions.