'Biscuit Baba': Televangelism In The Age Of Reels

Much like other godmen in India, Aniruddharya’s followers consist mostly of women who populate the satsangs. He narrates the Bhagwat Katha and is often seen in videos, imparting tips for happy married life and religious advice to women. His website states that “women should be religious and a person who serves the cow in a practical manner as the Vaishwadev of the yagna should serve the cow for ten days”. The “godman” who preaches the devotion of Krishna, is married and in one of his satsangs, he mentioned the importance of letting women study and that he too had supported his wife’s education through graduation and masters after marriage. Inversely, in other clips, he is seen counselling women to remain modest, stick to gender roles and be devoted to their husbands and in-laws, be virtuous mothers and and give up on personal ambition. His popularity among women is evident from the videos of his satsangs in which women devotees are seen openly declaring their love for the “maharaj”. These videos usually have thousands of views and high engagement on social media.