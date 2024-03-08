Indians Tricked Into Working With Russian Army, Demands Their Release: Center

The central government revealed on Friday that some Indians have unwittingly ended up working with the Russian Army. The government has strongly addressed the issue with Russian authorities, seeking the prompt release of these individuals. Last month, acknowledging the involvement of Indians in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, the government responded to claims from affected families.
According to the families, they were promised jobs in Russia by agents and were then made to sign contracts in Russian. An official release today stated, "Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises."
The announcement coincided with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busting a human trafficking ring. The government stated, "The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents."
Furthermore, the government issued an appeal to citizens, cautioning them against being swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. They emphasised the inherent danger and risk to life associated with such agreements.
"We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home," the government reiterated in response to the concerning situation.