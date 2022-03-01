Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Indian Student Death In Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi Calls For Strategic Evacuation Plan

Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv  is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

Indian Student Death In Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi Calls For Strategic Evacuation Plan
Rahul Gandhi At A Press Debriefing, India Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 8:02 pm

Condoling the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.


The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet on Tuesday and said it was in touch with the family of the student.


The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meet On Ukraine Crisis Amid Indian Student's Killing

Centre Relaxes Guidelines For Scientists, Makes It Easier To Access Grants

Russian Missiles Pounds Kharkiv, Destroys Military Base And Civilian Areas


"Received the tragic news of Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 


"I reiterate, GOI (Government of India) needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.


The Congress party expressed condolences to Gyanagoudar's family and friends. It also urged the government to expedite the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.


"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the demise of an Indian student in Ukraine. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We once again urge GoI (Government of India) to ensure the speedy and safe evacuation of our people," it stated in a tweet.


The MEA said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities which have become conflict zones. "Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

( With PTI Inputs)
 


 

Tags

National Indian Students Ukraine Bombing Kharkiv Bombing Russia Bombs Kharkiv Cluster Munition Vacuum Bomb Congress Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Evacuation IAF To Join Evacuation Rahul Gandhi India Russia Kyiv (Ukraine) Kharkiv
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity