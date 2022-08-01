Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Stealth Frigate Carries Out Military Drills With French Warships In North Atlantic Ocean

The officials said INS Tarkash carried out various drills with French fleet tanker FS Somme, followed by joint air operations with maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50.

undefined
INS Tarkash carried out various drills with French fleet tanker FS Somme File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 9:35 pm

Indian stealth frigate INS Tarkash conducted a maritime partnership exercise (MPX) with French warships in the North Atlantic Ocean last week, Indian Navy officials said on Monday.

INS Tarkash is on a long-range overseas deployment. The ship was engaged in a maritime partnership exercise with French naval ships on July 29 and 30.

The officials said INS Tarkash carried out various drills with French fleet tanker FS Somme, followed by joint air operations with maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50.

Related stories

Shipping Firm To Create Awareness Among Jharkhand, Bihar Students To Opt For Maritime Career

Quad Leaders Rollout Indo-Pacific Maritime Monitoring Amid China’s Aggressive Overtures

In Last 8 Years, Maritime Sector Has Scaled New Heights: PM Modi

"The successful conduct of these surface and aerial exercises symbolises the high degree of professionalism and interoperability that exists between the two navies," said one of the officials.

The maritime cooperation between India and France has witnessed a major expansion in the last few years. In March, the Indian and French navies carried out a five-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea, involving frontline ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

The two navies had carried out a mega wargame in the Arabian Sea in April last year as well. The French Navy had deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its entire carrier strike group in that exercise, reflecting the growing congruence in naval ties.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Indian Stealth Frigate Carries Out Military Drills French Warships INS Tarkash Maritime Partnership Exercise North Atlantic Ocean Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Falcon 50.
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics